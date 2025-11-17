Bengaluru Shocker: Lawyer Harassed While Walking Her Dog, Phone Snatched
A 25-year-old advocate from Karnataka's Ullala has accused an unidentified man of allegedly sexually harassing her and snatching her phone during a late-night walk with her pet. The incident unfolded at II Cross, Upkar Layout, Jnanabarathi, around 10:30 pm on November 7.
According to the complaint, the accused initially approached her under the pretext of petting her dog. But when she attempted to walk away, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. Startled and enraged, she pushed him back, but the man tried to repeat the act, provoking her to slap him in self-defence.
In scuffle, her phone slipped to the ground. As she cried out for help, the accused grabbed it and fled away.
Police have registered a case under Sections 74, 75, 115, and 303 of the BNS, and a hunt is now underway to track down the accused.
