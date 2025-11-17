Telangana Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Set Ablaze By Minor's Family, Girl Had Fled With Victim's Brother

In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly abducted and burned alive by the family of a minor girl in Farooq Nagar, Ranga Reddy district, Telangana after discovering her relationship with his brother. The dispute between the two families had been ongoing for the past month.

According to a TOI report, tensions escalated in October when the girl eloped with Chandrasekhar, the brother of the victim, Rajasekhar. The couple was later traced, and the matter appeared to have been resolved after elders from both families intervened.

But, the minor girl once again fled her home to reunite with Chandrasekhar. While searching for him, her father Venkatesh and several others reportedly arrived in a car and crossed paths with Rajasekhar. Accusing him of helping the couple to elope, they allegedly kidnapped him, forced him into their vehicle and assaulted him.

They then allegedly set Rajasekhar ablaze, leading to his death.

Rajasekhar's family has alleged that the incident is a case of honour killing as both families belong to different caste.