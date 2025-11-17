MS Dhoni's Ultimate Bike Garage: Inside The Cricketer's Stunning Superbike Collection

MS Dhoni, admired for his calm leadership and legendary cricket achievements, is equally known for his passion for motorcycles. His stunning bike collection features rare classics and powerful superbikes that reflect his love for riding.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrated across India for his brilliant cricketing mind, calm behaviour, and unmatched leadership, is also famously known for one more thing, his insane love for bikes. From vintage classics to modern superbikes, Dhoni's garage is nothing less than a dream for every bike enthusiast. Let's take a closer look at some of the most stunning machines from MS Dhoni's incredible bike collection.

Dhoni owns the supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2 with a 998cc engine producing 197.2 bhp. Its lightweight frame, sharp design, and advanced electronics make it one of the fastest bikes in his garage.

Estimated Cost: Rs 35 lakh

The legendary Yamaha RD350 features a 347cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 30.5 bhp. Known for its quick acceleration and iconic exhaust note, it remains a favourite vintage machine among bike lovers and Dhoni himself.

Estimated Cost: Rs 8 lakh

Dhoni's rare Confederate X132 Hellcat comes with a massive 2,163cc V-twin engine producing 120 bhp. Its bold design and raw performance make it one of the most unique and powerful motorcycles in his collection.

Estimated Cost: Rs 47 lakh

The Ducati 1098, with its 1,099cc engine producing 158 bhp, is known for its aggressive styling and sharp handling. It's a high-performance sportbike that perfectly complements Dhoni's love for speed.

Estimated Cost: Rs 20–30 lakh

Dhoni's Harley-Davidson Fat Boy uses a Milwaukee-Eight engine producing strong torque and smooth power. Its classic cruiser styling and bold presence make it a timeless addition to his diverse garage.

Estimated Cost: Rs 17–22 lakh

The KTM Duke 790 offers sharp handling and energetic performance, making it a fun street bike in Dhoni's lineup. Its lightweight build and responsive engine enhance everyday riding excitement.

Estimated Cost: Rs 8.63 lakh