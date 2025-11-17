Nio Draws Retail Attention As Hong Kong Shares Slip After Higher-Priced ES6 Launch



The debut of the higher-priced ES6 Milestone Edition put fresh attention on Nio as traders digested the model's upgraded features and incentives.

Nio's Hong Kong-listed shares slipped following the launch, keeping the company in focus as it works to refresh demand for the ES6. The shift in Nio's internal model rankings, with the ES8 and ET5 Touring leading recent deliveries, fueled momentum for the Milestone Edition rollout.

Nio, Inc. drew fresh attention from retail traders on Monday after its Hong Kong-listed shares slipped following the debut of a more expensive commemorative version of its ES6 SUV. The company introduced the ES6 Milestone Edition, with the 300,000th unit rolling off the production line on Nov. 1.

The higher pricing caught investor interest. The Milestone Edition starts at 349,800 yuan ($49,240), including a 100-kWh battery pack, which is 11,800 yuan, or 3.49%, above the standard ES6. Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, the new edition begins at 241,800 yuan, also above the regular ES6's 230,000 yuan on the same plan, according to a report by CnEVPost.

Premium Package Aims To Refresh Momentum

The commemorative ES6 adds 20-inch wheels, Nomi Mate 3.0, a premium front passenger seat, and a Moon-themed exterior package. Customers who order before Nov. 30 will receive 48 free battery-swap vouchers and 5 years of free NOP+ driver assistance.

Showroom display units have already arrived, and deliveries are set to begin on Nov. 18. Nio's website shows a 2-3 week wait time for both the Milestone Edition and the standard ES6.

Reassessing Consumer Trends

Nio had already highlighted the ES6's long-running popularity last month, saying the model was on track to surpass 300,000 cumulative deliveries in November, marking an “evergreen” achievement in China's competitive 300,000-yuan electric SUV segment. By the end of September, the ES6 had reached 289,912 units, including 2,930 deliveries that month, with the company projecting average monthly volumes of around 5,000 through November.

Nio co-founder and president Qin Lihong said recently that the unexpectedly strong performance of the ET5 Touring has shown wagons are becoming mainstream again in China, prompting Nio to update its view of consumer tastes. The latest-generation ES6, launched in May, includes major upgrades such as Nio's in-house Shenji NX9031 smart-driving chip, reflecting the company's continued shift toward developing more of its own vehicle technology.

Newer Models Continue To Outpace The ES6

The ES6 was once Nio's top seller, but its position has shifted as other models gain traction. In October, the larger ES8 SUV jumped to the top of the lineup with 6,703 deliveries, more than double its previous record. The ET5 Touring followed with 4,526 units, while the ES6 ranked third with 2,976 deliveries.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of November 16 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,"Chinese EV field is saturated. Weaker companies will fail and stronger ones will consolidate through acquisitions or mergers." They added that investors should"Keep an eye on these two major players in China's EV field BYD and GEELY, who may have a possible interest in NIO."

Another user argued that retail hesitation reflects short-selling pressure rather than fundamentals, saying Nio's steady monthly sales and international expansion suggest the company remains on a strong long-term trajectory.

Nio's U.S.-listed stock has risen 41% so far in 2025.

