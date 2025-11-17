Bihar Government Formation Begins, Nitish Kumar Remains Central: JDU

Government Formation Process Begins

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Neeraj Kumar on Monday asserted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continues to be a central figure in national politics, ahead of the cabinet meeting scheduled for the day, which he described as significant in the legislative process. Speaking to ANI, JDU leader said, "No one can ignore Nitish Kumar in Indian politics, whether they love him or hate him. CM Nitish Kumar will hold a cabinet meeting today, which is a very important part of the legislative process."

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal also affirmed that the process of goverment formation has started. Speaking to reporters, Sigriwal said, "The process for the government formation has begun, and the government will soon take form. People have given us a massive mandate, and we have to stand up to their expectations. People have voted on the development plank and trust... People have rejected the SIR issue."

Manjhi Affirms Nitish as CM, Rules Out Cabinet Talks

On Sunday, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi met Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, while ruling out any discussions on cabinet berths, asserting that Nitish Kumar will remain the face for the Chief Minister's post. Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde was also present during the meeting.

Earlier today, Manjhi had told ANI that his discussion with Pradhan would not involve any ministerial positions, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post."

On cabinet representation, Manjhi added, "We have never pressured ourselves or our party to seek a cabinet post or department. We have remained patient with whatever responsibilities were given to us. Today, our legislative party meeting convened, and we made it clear that there is no need to request a ministerial position; we will be content with whatever is offered. In our 46 years in politics, we have never demanded any position."

Manjhi also spoke about the swearing-in ceremony for the Bihar government, saying, "The ceremony will be held at Gandhi Maidan. Preparations are underway, but the date will be finalised once Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms it. On Monday, the Chief Minister will hold the final cabinet meeting, give his vote of thanks, and submit his resignation to the Governor."

Bihar Poll Results: NDA's Decisive Win

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. NDA: BJP: 89 seats, JD(U): 85 seats, LJP (RV): 19 seats, HAM (S): 5 seats and RLM: 4 seats, while Mahagathbandhan: RJD: 25 seats, INC: 6 seats, CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats, CPI(M): 1 seat. IIP won one seat, and AIMIM won five seats. The NDA's victory is attributed to Nitish Kumar's welfare schemes, including the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which provided Rs 10,000 to 1.25 crore women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory as a win for good governance and development. (ANI)

