Rohini Acharya Hits Back In 'Chappal Se Mara' Row, Says She's Only Disowned Her Brother
Former RJD leader Rohini Acharya defended herself in the 'chappal se mara' controversy, saying she has spoken only the truth on social media. She claimed her parents and sisters stand with her, adding she has merely 'disowned' her brother. Rohini said she is leaving for Mumbai as her mother-in-law is worried.
