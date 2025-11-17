Delhi Terror Blast: Kashmiri Man Arrested For Conspiring With Bomber

Kashmiri Man Arrested in Delhi Blast Case

Amir Rashid Ali, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the November 10 Delhi terror blast, was produced before the Patiala House Court in the national capital on Monday. The NIA arrested Ali, a resident of Kashmir, on Sunday for allegedly conspiring with the suicide bomber to execute the attack that claimed 12 lives and left 32 others injured. Ali, in whose name the vehicle used in the blast was registered, was taken into custody in Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police a day after the blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10.

Details of the Conspiracy

In a statement, the NIA said its investigations revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack. As per the anti-terror agency, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

Suicide Bomber Identified as University Professor

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad. The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10.

Wider Investigation Underway

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA said it is continuing its investigation across states.

The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.

