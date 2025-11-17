Royal Enfield Classic 350 2025: New Features, Mileage, Colours Revealed Bike To Be Sold In THIS Country

Royal Enfield has launched a new model of its popular Classic 350, featuring updated specifications and four new colour options. After recording record sales in September 2024, this bike will now also be available for sale in Nepal.

The Royal Enfield bike is extremely popular among bike riders. Its craze is seen from kids to adults. Even today, you can see this bike roaming the streets of India.

The Royal Enfield company has launched a new version of the Bullet's Classic variant. The bike has some updated features, which is why it's being widely discussed in the market.

This bike saw record sales in September 2024. Thousands of the company's bikes were sold, and it's said that bike enthusiasts rushed to buy them.

Four color options have been made available for this bike by the company. So, riders will now have plenty of options when buying the bike.

This bike will now be sold in Nepal, bringing joy to bike enthusiasts there. The ex-showroom price in Nepal will be from 5,55,000 to 5,79,900 Nepalese Rupees.

In India, this bike's price starts from ₹1,93,500 and goes up to ₹2,30,000 ex-showroom. The Classic 350 competes with the Jawa 350 and Honda H'ness CB 350. It gives a mileage of around 20-30 kmpl.