Bihar Cabinet Recommends Assembly Dissolution Ahead Of New Govt Formation

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Monday announced that the Bihar Cabinet has formally recommended the dissolution of the current Assembly with effect from November 19, a decision taken during a cabinet meeting held earlier in the day. The recommendation has been conveyed to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Earlier, Nitish Kumar visited Raj Bhavan in Patna and met the Governor, a meeting seen as part of the transition process following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) resounding victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections and the anticipated formation of the new government. Briefing reporters on the developments, Chaudhary said, "A Cabinet meeting was held today. The Cabinet has recommended that the current Assembly be dissolved with effect from November 19. This has just been conveyed to the Governor through the Chief Minister."

Cabinet Commends Officials, Lauds Nitish Kumar's Leadership

The Cabinet also passed two additional resolutions. The second resolution extended appreciation to government officials across Bihar for their cooperation throughout the current government's tenure. "The second proposal was that throughout the tenure of the current government, all the officials and employees of Bihar have given positive cooperation, successfully followed and implemented the government's policies and programs. For this, the service of all the officials and employees of Bihar, including the Chief Secretary, has been commended," Chaudhary said.

The third resolution acknowledged the NDA's sweeping victory in the recently concluded assembly elections, praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. "The third proposal was that in the recently concluded general elections, the NDA, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, achieved such tremendous success and achieved a resounding majority. The Council of Ministers congratulated the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the fact that under his leadership, the NDA has reached the pinnacle of its success," JDU leader added.

Government Formation Process Underway

Earlier today, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to choose its Legislature Party leader on November 18. He emphasised that the work of forming the government will be completed by November 21. "Tomorrow morning at 10 AM, there will be a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party at the BJP's Atal Sabhaghar, and in the meeting of the Legislature Party, the BJP will choose its leader. Our observers from the Centre will also come, and then there will be an NDA meeting, and then the work of government formation will be completed. By the 21st, the work of government formation will be completed," Dilip Jaiswal stated.

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal also confirmed that the process of government formation has started. Speaking to reporters, Sigriwal said, "The process for the government formation has begun, and the government will soon take form. People have given us a massive mandate, and we have to stand up to their expectations. People have voted on the development plank and trust. People have rejected the SIR issue."

NDA's Resounding Victory: The Numbers

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The counting of the votes was done on November 14, resulting in the NDA's victory in Bihar.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. JD(U) won 85 seats, LJP (RV) won 19 seats, HAM (S) won 5 seats, and RLM won 4 seats. Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

