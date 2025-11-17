CZ's Lawyer Denies Allegations Of“Pay-To-Play” Pardon Schemes



Changpeng Zhao's lawyer dismisses claims that CZ paid for a pardon from Donald Trump, calling such assertions false and based on misunderstandings of blockchain and business.

In 2024, CZ spent four months in detention over AML protocol failures, but was pardoned by Trump, who stated CZ's actions“weren't a crime.”

Critics, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, accused the pardon of being an act of corruption and suggested lobbyist influence, which CZ's legal team refutes.

CZ's lawyer argues the pardon was a move for justice, framing CZ as a victim of crypto-related political persecution amid the post-FTX collapse environment. The incident underscores ongoing tensions over crypto regulation, legality, and the perceived fairness in justice applied to blockchain industry leaders.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A recent controversy surrounding Binance co-founder Changpeng“CZ” Zhao has intensified as his legal team denies allegations of paid pardons from former U.S. President Donald Trump. A public interview shed light on CZ's legal battles, the political implications of his pardon, and ongoing debates over crypto regulation and justice within the blockchain space. The narratives highlight the intersection of crypto markets, legal scrutiny, and political influence, fueling ongoing discussions about fairness and accountability in crypto regulation.

The legal saga surrounding Binance co-founder Changpeng“CZ” Zhao has taken a new turn as his attorney firmly denies allegations that CZ paid for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. The controversy stems from CZ's recent experiences with U.S. legal authorities and the politically charged nature of his pardon, which some critics view as a potential example of crypto-related influence and bias in justice processes.

During a media interview on Anthony Pompliano's“Pomp Podcast,” CZ's personal attorney, Teresa Goody Guillén, dismissed claims suggesting her client bought political favors, describing such accusations as“a pile-up of false statements.”

In 2024, CZ faced legal challenges that involved a four-month incarceration due to alleged failures to implement proper Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures at Binance. Interestingly, he was subsequently pardoned by President Trump, who publicly stated that CZ's conduct“wasn't a crime,” reigniting debates over the fairness of the legal process in the high-stakes world of cryptocurrency.

The pardon has sparked sharp criticism, notably from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused the move of being driven by corruption. Warren claimed CZ“boosted” Trump's crypto ventures and lobbied extensively for the pardon. CZ's legal team pushed back, asserting that Warren's accusations were based on misinformation and incorrect assumptions about the legal proceedings.

Guillén also challenged the immunity U.S. politicians enjoy, criticizing her as“not what our founding fathers had envisioned,” and pointing out that claims about CZ's criminal liability are unsubstantiated and misrepresented.

Pardon as“Justice,” CZ's Lawyer Maintains

During the interview, Guillén emphasized that the pardon represented justice for CZ, whom she portrays as a scapegoat amid the ongoing“war on crypto.” She argued that CZ's legal case was politically motivated, especially given the context of the recent FTX collapse, which increased regulatory scrutiny and perceived persecution of Binance and its founder.

“He's the only person who has ever been prosecuted and worse, sent to prison for charges that lacked fraud, victims, or criminal intent,” Guillén said.“It seems this was part of a broader effort to target crypto, and unfortunately, Binance and CZ became the focus.”

This case underscores the complex relationship between crypto industry leaders and regulatory bodies, revealing ongoing debates over the fair application of justice within the evolving blockchain and DeFi landscape, and highlighting the political pressures influencing crypto markets and regulation.

