Spain Squad Drops Real Madrid's Huijsen Due to Muscle Issues

Spain Squad Drops Real Madrid's Huijsen Due to Muscle Issues


2025-11-17 03:39:35
(MENAFN) Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen will not feature in Tuesday's World Cup qualifying clash against Türkiye after being dismissed from the Spain squad due to muscle issues, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed Sunday.

The defender had already missed Spain's commanding 4-0 victory over Georgia on Saturday—a result that virtually locked in the reigning European champions' direct passage to next year's World Cup across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"Dean Huijsen has been withdrawn from the squad for Spain's final 2026 World Cup qualifier against Türkiye due to muscle discomfort that also prevented him from playing against Georgia, a situation his club has been kept informed of," the federation stated.

"As is customary, and prioritizing the player's health and well-being, the Spanish Football Federation has decided to release him from the squad," the RFEF said in a statement.

The muscle complaint has kept Real Madrid fully briefed on their player's condition throughout, ensuring club and country remain aligned on managing Huijsen's fitness. His absence deprives Spain of defensive depth as they prepare to complete their qualifying campaign, though their dominant position in the group means progression appears all but secured regardless of Tuesday's outcome.

