Bioecho Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification, Reinforcing Commitment To Quality And Reliability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BioEcho, an Admera Health company delivering innovative nucleic acid purification and laboratory solutions, proudly announces that it has successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 recertification. This milestone underscores the company's ongoing dedication to providing high-quality, reliable, and sustainable products to researchers and laboratory professionals worldwide, while also delivering faster and more effective operations.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, ensuring that organizations consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements while continually improving processes. BioEcho's recertification reflects its commitment to maintaining the highest operational standards across all aspects of its business, from product development and manufacturing to customer support.

“Quality is at the heart of everything we do at BioEcho,” said Sarah Eckenrode, PhD, General Manager of BioEcho.“Reobtaining ISO 9001 certification validates our commitment to rigorous standards and continuous improvement, giving our customers confidence in the reliability and consistency of our products.”

“Unlike traditional methods that rely on binding and elution, our innovative approach allows nucleic acids to flow through our system, virtually untouched,” continues Sarah Eckenrode, PhD.“This gentle process ensures that the DNA and RNA you isolate retains its native state, providing a clearer, more reliable reflection of the original biology.”

The ISO 9001 recertification process involved a thorough review of BioEcho's quality management system, processes, and documentation, demonstrating the company's adherence to best practices in operational excellence, risk management, and customer satisfaction.

BioEcho remains focused on delivering innovative, sustainable, and reliable laboratory solutions, supporting researchers in achieving accurate, reproducible results while minimizing environmental impact.

About BioEcho:

BioEcho Life Sciences is a specialized solution provider for the extraction and analysis of nucleic acids. We create disruptive technologies, products, and workflows that make downstream processing of nucleic acids easier and faster, significantly increase throughput, and deliver reliable results. Our EchoLUTION technology enables the fastest DNA and RNA extraction on the market - in just one single step. It reduces the associated plastic consumption by up to 70%.

Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, BioEcho was founded in 2016 by leading industry experts.

BioEcho: Reveal the unseen. Echoing true biology.

For more information about BioEcho and its products, please visit



About Admera Health:

Admera Health is a global provider of advanced genomic and bioinformatic support that leverages Next-Generation Sequencing expertise to serve researchers in academia, biotech, pharma, government, and animal health companies. Admera Health is a pure US-owned-and-managed contract research organization (CRO) with over 10 years of expertise. We specialize in next-generation sequencing (NGS) services located in New Jersey offering a comprehensive suite of services for all species such as genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, single-cell omics, spatial transcriptomics, bioinformatics, and tailored solutions. All samples are managed with exceptional attention and upheld to the highest quality standards, processed in a CLIA/CLEP-certified and CAP-accredited environment.

Admera Health is at the forefront of research utilizing innovative next-generation sequencing technologies to provide comprehensive solutions. Our expert team employs state-of-the-art platforms and tools to deliver robust results through cutting-edge sequencing and bioinformatics.



For more information, please visit .