Trump expands pardons, grants second pardon to Jan. 6 defendant
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a new round of pardons, including a rare second pardon for a participant in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, as part of a broader effort to absolve individuals connected to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, according to reports.
Trump granted the second pardon to Daniel Edwin Wilson, 50, of Louisville, who had already been pardoned for his role in the Capitol breach. The second clemency covers a separate federal gun charge stemming from a 2022 search of Wilson’s home, which officials said was linked to the January 6 events.
Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol wearing a gas mask at 2:37 pm (0737GMT) and spending 12 minutes inside. Justice Department records also documented messages he sent that day, including: “We need all hands on deck,” “we have to get this government under control,” and “It is time for good men to do bad things.”
Wilson expressed gratitude, stating, “God bless all of the patriotic advocates who stood by me and God bless Donald Trump.” His attorney, Norm Pattis, called the earlier ruling that sent Wilson back to prison “a spiteful and vindictive ruling,” adding, “The sooner we put Jan. 6 behind us, the better.”
The move drew criticism from former US pardon attorney Liz Oyer, who warned that the clemency could signal to Trump’s supporters that MAGA actions are above the law.
In addition to Wilson, Trump also pardoned Suzanne Kaye, sentenced to 18 months for threatening FBI agents during a Jan. 6 investigation, and Joseph Schwartz, a former nursing home executive convicted in a $38 million tax-fraud case.
The effort to secure Wilson’s clemency was supported by Condemned USA, led by Jan. 6 convict Treniss Evans, who said he has assisted hundreds of defendants and described helping Wilson as “absolutely necessary to cure this injustice.”
