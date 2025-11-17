403
Emirates Society Of Colorectal Surgery Concludes The 3Rd International Congress Under The Leadership Of Dr. Sara Al Bastaki
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 16, 2025
The 3rd International Colorectal Surgery Conference concluded today at Raffles Dubai, in a high-level scientific event organized by the Emirates Society of Colorectal Surgery, under the leadership of Dr. Sara Al Bastaki, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon and the first Emirati to lead an international conference in this specialized field.
The conference welcomed more than 60 experts from 20 countries, reaffirming the UAE's ability to attract world-class medical talent and strengthening its position on the global medical stage.
Opening Ceremony Held Under the Patronage of H.E. Dr. Amin Al Amiri
The conference began with an opening ceremony held under the honor and patronage of H.E. Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing at the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
In his opening address, H.E. Dr. Al Amiri emphasized the importance of global medical conferences in advancing healthcare quality in the UAE and supporting the nation's position as a hub for medical innovation, scientific exchange, and specialized training.
A UAE Achievement Reflecting National Ambition and Global Leadership
Since the Society's establishment in 2020 and the launch of the first conference in 2023, the Emirates Society-led by Dr. Sara Al Bastaki-has achieved remarkable progress in just four years.
The Society has successfully positioned the UAE among globally recognized associations, many of which have been established for over 20 years, reflecting the country's vision to advance medical education and empower national talent.
Advanced Scientific Sessions and International Collaboration
Throughout the three-day event, participants engaged in discussions on the latest developments in:
. Robotic colorectal surgery
. Minimally invasive techniques
. Artificial intelligence in surgical planning
. Management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
. Colorectal cancer treatments
The program featured hands-on training workshops and specialized sessions for young surgeons and residents, enhancing the UAE's growing medical education landscape.
Dr. Sara Al Bastaki... An Emirati Leader Elevating the UAE on the Global Stage
Dr. Sara Al Bastaki played a pivotal role in leading this year's conference, showcasing a model of Emirati leadership capable of shaping scientific progress in one of the most advanced surgical disciplines.
In her closing remarks, Dr. Sara stated:
“This was more than a successful conference-it was a collective step forward that reflects the UAE's determination and capability to lead global medical progress. Our vision is clear: advancing science to serve humanity and equipping our physicians with the tools of the future.”
International Partnerships Strengthen the UAE's Global Presence
The conference featured strong collaborations with prestigious global institutions, including:
. European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO)
. Saudi Society of Colorectal Surgery
. Open Source Research Initiative
These partnerships enriched the scientific value of the conference and reinforced Dubai's role as a meeting point for global expertise and innovation.
A Conclusion That Reinforces the UAE's Medical Excellence
The successful conclusion of this year's conference marks a significant milestone for the Emirates Society of Colorectal Surgery, solidifying its status as an influential scientific body regionally and globally-despite being established only four years ago.
The event further reflects the UAE's success in establishing itself as a center for scientific knowledge and medical innovation, driven by national leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare.
🌐 For more information:
