Hungarian FM states nation to oppose EU’s proposal of ferro-alloy tariffs


2025-11-17 03:20:24
(MENAFN) Hungary has announced it will vote against the European Commission’s plan to impose new tariffs on ferro-alloy imports, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Friday.

“Brussels just cannot calm down. The EU Commission now wants to impose new tariffs again, this time on ferro-alloy imports. This will trigger another wave of price increases because these raw materials are used across many industrial sectors,” he wrote on X. Ferro-alloys are crucial for steelmaking and other strategic industries.

Szijjarto said he spoke with Norway’s Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth earlier in the day and reiterated Hungary’s opposition ahead of the upcoming vote. “Tariffs and sanctions have already caused enormous damage to the European economy and we certainly do not need more of them,” he added.

He also criticized the European Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen, calling them “unfit for their job” and asserting that “it is time for a change in Brussels.” The EU proposal on ferro-alloy tariffs is expected to be reviewed by member states later Friday.

