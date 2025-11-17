403
Polish Surgeons Extract 35-Pound Tumor from Man After Abdominal Pain
(MENAFN) Medical teams in southeastern Poland have successfully extracted a massive 16-kilogram (35-pound) growth from a patient whose escalating health complaints had previously been dismissed as consequences of an unhealthy lifestyle, according to media reports released Sunday.
The patient, age 56, experienced mounting abdominal discomfort and pain throughout the 12 months preceding his emergency surgical intervention at University Clinical Hospital No. 1 in Lublin, a city in Poland's southeast region.
Medical imaging conducted as his condition deteriorated uncovered an enormous mass measuring 35 centimeters (14 inches) lodged within his abdominal cavity—a region densely packed with critical anatomical structures such as the kidneys, ureters, pancreatic tissue, and essential vascular pathways.
Surgical specialists completed the complex extraction procedure Thursday in approximately two and a half hours. The intervention required removing not only the giant tumor but also the patient's left kidney and a segment of his colon to ensure complete excision of the abnormal tissue.
