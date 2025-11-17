Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Polish Surgeons Extract 35-Pound Tumor from Man After Abdominal Pain

Polish Surgeons Extract 35-Pound Tumor from Man After Abdominal Pain


2025-11-17 03:17:08
(MENAFN) Medical teams in southeastern Poland have successfully extracted a massive 16-kilogram (35-pound) growth from a patient whose escalating health complaints had previously been dismissed as consequences of an unhealthy lifestyle, according to media reports released Sunday.

The patient, age 56, experienced mounting abdominal discomfort and pain throughout the 12 months preceding his emergency surgical intervention at University Clinical Hospital No. 1 in Lublin, a city in Poland's southeast region.

Medical imaging conducted as his condition deteriorated uncovered an enormous mass measuring 35 centimeters (14 inches) lodged within his abdominal cavity—a region densely packed with critical anatomical structures such as the kidneys, ureters, pancreatic tissue, and essential vascular pathways.

Surgical specialists completed the complex extraction procedure Thursday in approximately two and a half hours. The intervention required removing not only the giant tumor but also the patient's left kidney and a segment of his colon to ensure complete excision of the abnormal tissue.

MENAFN17112025000045017169ID1110352158



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search