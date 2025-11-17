403
Vance Defends Trump’s Direct Talks with Putin
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has stood by President Donald Trump’s choice to engage in direct discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing it as a crucial move toward achieving peace in Ukraine.
Several European Union officials have expressed disapproval of Trump’s August meeting with Putin in Alaska, with the bloc’s chief diplomat Kaja Kallas warning that the US president might be falling into Moscow’s “trap.”
“I’ve heard so many people criticize the president of the United States for talking to Vladimir Putin,” Vance said during an interview broadcast on Friday.
He added, “You don’t have to agree with Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, but if you want to bring about peace, you’ve got to be strong, and you’ve also got to talk to people.”
Vance emphasized that Trump’s foreign policy blends a “peace-through-strength” philosophy with a willingness to negotiate sincerely.
“His doctrine is to have the strongest military in the world, to focus on peace, but not to allow the DC press corps to tell you who you’re allowed to talk to and how you’re allowed to engage in diplomacy,” the vice president explained.
Trump has moved away from the prior administration’s efforts to isolate Russia internationally and resumed direct dialogue with Moscow earlier this year.
Additionally, he encouraged Ukraine to restart negotiations with Russia, which had been suspended by Kiev in the spring of 2022.
