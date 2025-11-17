403
South Korean Navy to Join Anti-Submarine Exercise with U.S. in Guam
(MENAFN) South Korea's Navy announced Monday it will dispatch forces for a month-long anti-submarine warfare exercise with the US in Guam, marking the debut deployment of its domestically built submarine Ahn Mu in overseas drills.
The Silent Shark exercise launches Tuesday with the 3,000-ton Ahn Mu and two P-3 maritime patrol aircraft from South Korea joining US submarines and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, the South's Navy confirmed, as reported by a South Korean news agency.
This represents the inaugural participation of the Ahn Mu in joint operations on foreign soil.
Officials characterized the maneuvers as critical to bolstering bilateral maritime defense capabilities between the allied nations.
In parallel developments, South Korea and the US will launch joint cybersecurity drills Monday at a training center in Maryland, designed to enhance coordinated response capabilities against emerging digital threats.
The second iteration of Cyber Alliance exercises, scheduled through Friday, will feature rapid intelligence-sharing protocols among participants confronting simulated cyberattack scenarios.
