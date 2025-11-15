Many Feared Dead In Budgam Accident
Budgam- Several people are feared dead after a collision between a dumper and a Sumo passenger vehicle on the Waterwani Ring Road in central Kashmir's Budgam district late Saturday evening.
A local rescuer told Kashmir Observer that the Sumo was returning from Waterwani, where the passengers had gone to attend a feast, when it collided with the dumper, leading to multiple fatalities on the spot.
Local residents and passersby immediately rushed to the scene and helped shift the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.ADVERTISEMENT
Further details are awaited.
