Many Feared Dead In Budgam Accident


2025-11-15 03:11:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Budgam- Several people are feared dead after a collision between a dumper and a Sumo passenger vehicle on the Waterwani Ring Road in central Kashmir's Budgam district late Saturday evening.

A local rescuer told Kashmir Observer that the Sumo was returning from Waterwani, where the passengers had gone to attend a feast, when it collided with the dumper, leading to multiple fatalities on the spot.

Local residents and passersby immediately rushed to the scene and helped shift the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Kashmir Observer

