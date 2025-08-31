Trump Says Voter ID Must Be Part Of Every Single Vote As He Plans To Ban Mail-In Ballots
"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!," Trump posted on Truth Social platform.
"Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," Trump added.Also Read | How an appeals court's ruling on Trump tariffs could upend the bond market
Trump's statement came as he has long questioned the US electoral system and continues to falsely claim that his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.
The president and his Republican allies also made claims about widespread voting by non-citizens, which is illegal and rarely occurs, Reuters reported.
For years, he has also called for the end of electronic voting machines, pushing instead for the use of paper ballots and hand counts - a process that election officials say is time-consuming, costly and far less accurate than machine counting.Also Read | Layoffs News: Trump to cut over 500 jobs at Voice of America and its parent firm
Earlier in August, Trump pledged to issue an executive order to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. However, federal elections are administered at the state level and it is unclear whether the president has the constitutional power to enact such a measure.
The Nov. 3, 2026, elections will be the first nationwide referendum on Trump's domestic and foreign policies since he returned to power in January. Democrats will be seeking to break the Republicans' grip on both the House of Representatives and the Senate to block Trump's domestic agenda.
(With inputs from Reuters)Also Read | Chicago Mayor Signs Order to Deter Trump's Threatened Crackdown
