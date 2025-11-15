5Th Mukbang Shows Branch Opens At JBR With Dubai's First Korean Dining Karaoke

MENAFN - IssueWire) From one Abu Dhabi restaurant in 2022 to UAE's #1 Korean chain with 500,000+ customers, now bringing exclusive beachfront karaoke rooms and unlimited Korean BBQ to Dubai's premier 15-million-visitor destination

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nov 15, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Mukbang Shows Korean BBQ & Seafood Restaurant, the UAE's premier authentic halal Korean dining destination, today celebrated the grand opening of its highly anticipated fifth location at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) The Walk, Dubai's world-famous 1.7-kilometer beachfront promenade that attracts over 15 million visitors annually. The new 300-seat flagship restaurant, featuring exclusive private karaoke rooms with panoramic views of JBR Beach and Ain Dubai, operates daily from 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM and represents a remarkable milestone in the brand's meteoric rise from a single Abu Dhabi location in 2022 to becoming the most celebrated Korean dining experience across the Emirates.

Strategic Location in Dubai's Premier Tourist Destination

JBR The Walk stands as one of the Middle East's most visited destinations, featuring over 300 retail outlets, restaurants, and entertainment venues along Dubai's stunning coastline. The area serves a diverse community of over 15,000 residents in its 40 towers, while welcoming millions of tourists from around the globe who flock to its beaches, markets, and vibrant dining scene.

"Opening at JBR The Walk places us at the heart of Dubai's international community," said Doug, Founder and CEO of Mukbang Shows Korean BBQ & Seafood Restaurant. "In just four years since opening our first branch on Muroor Road in Abu Dhabi, we've proven that authentic Korean cuisine prepared with 100% halal ingredients resonates deeply with the UAE's diverse population. JBR, with its unique blend of residents, tourists, and beachgoers, represents the perfect stage for our interactive dining experience. Our exclusive private karaoke rooms overlooking the beach and Ain Dubai offer something no other Korean restaurant in Dubai can match - the complete Korean entertainment experience with world-class views."

The Remarkable Two-Year Journey: From One to Five Locations

The Mukbang Shows JBR success story exemplifies entrepreneurial excellence in the UAE's competitive restaurant industry:

2022: First location opens at 547 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi 2022: Rapid expansion with Electra Street Abu Dhabi and Deira Dubai locations 2024: Strategic growth continues with Love Mukbang at Dubai World Trade Centre November 2025: Crown jewel JBR The Walk location opens

This aggressive yet calculated expansion has been fueled by consistently maintaining 4.8-star ratings across thousands of reviews on Google, TripAdvisor, and social media platforms, with the brand serving over 500,000 satisfied customers to date.

Revolutionary All-You-Can-Eat Packages: Premium Dining at Accessible Prices

The JBR location features Mukbang Shows' signature tiered all-you-can-eat packages, starting from just AED 79:

PREMIUM MEAT SETS (All-You-Can-Eat)

INCHEON Premium Set (AED 300) The ultimate experience featuring:



Premium Wagyu Beef from Australia

Tenderloin, Ribeye, Striploin, Brisket

Fresh Shrimp, Fish Fillet, Calamari

Choice of Korean Fried Chicken (Yangnyeom, Fried, Honey Soy, Garlic, or Cheesy)

Famous Seafood Boil (Korean Cajun or Red Chilli Sauce)

Sundubu Jjigae or Kimchi Jjigae

Gimbap and Steamed Egg Unlimited Banchan (Korean side dishes)

BUSAN Premium Set (AED 225)



Wagyu Beef, Tenderloin or Striploin

Premium Brisket

Seafood Boil with choice of sauce Traditional Korean stews and sides

SEOUL Premium Set (AED 189)



Wagyu Beef

Ribeye, Striploin, or LA Galbi

Korean Fried Chicken selection Kimchi Jjigae and Gimbap

CLASSIC BBQ SETS (AED 79-129)



GANGNAM Set: 7 kinds of meat and seafood (AED 79)

DAEGU Set: BBQ selection with Korean Fried Chicken (AED 99)

JEJU Set: BBQ selection with Seafood Boil (AED 109) BUKCHON HANOK Set: Complete BBQ, Seafood Boil, and Korean Fried Chicken (AED 129)

Extensive À La Carte Menu: Beyond BBQ Premium Beef Selection (AED 93-125)



Australian Wagyu (AED 110)

Premium Ribeye (AED 98)

Tenderloin (AED 93)

LA Galbi marinated short ribs (AED 98) Yangnyeom Galbi with traditional Korean sauce (AED 125)

Famous Seafood Boil (Choice of Korean Cajun or Red Chilli Sauce)



Solo Package (1-2 pax): AED 84

Trio Package (3-4 pax): AED 184 Fresh Crab, Shrimp, Mussels available by the kilogram

Authentic Korean Street Food (AED 38-47)



Tteokbokki: Traditional spicy rice cakes (AED 47)

Haemul Pajeon: Seafood pancake (AED 44)

Kimchi Jeon: Spicy kimchi pancake (AED 44)

Gimbap varieties: Shrimp Tempura, Tuna, Beef Bulgogi (AED 38-40) Mandu: Korean dumplings, fried or steamed (AED 40)

Traditional Korean Dishes



Japchae: Glass noodles with beef and vegetables (AED 48)

Bibimbap: Mixed rice bowl with choice of protein (AED 45-59)

Jjampong: Spicy seafood noodle soup (AED 60-99)

Sundubu Jjigae: Silken tofu stew (AED 48) Korean Fried Chicken: Six varieties, half or full portions (AED 45-87)

Extensive Beverage Program



Signature Mukbang Korean Drinks with "a kick of spicy" (AED 30)

Fresh juices and health potions (AED 22-23)

Bubble tea with multiple flavors (AED 17-21)

Traditional Korean teas (AED 15-18) Korean desserts including Bingsu ice shaving (AED 35)

What Makes JBR The Walk Special

JBR The Walk attracts over 15 million annual visitors, making it one of Dubai's most trafficked destinations. The area features:



Prime Beachfront Location: Direct access to JBR Beach, one of Dubai's most popular public beaches

Tourist Hub: Walking distance from Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, and Ain Dubai

Residential Community: Home to 15,000+ residents in 40 residential towers

Entertainment District: Adjacent to The Beach mall, cinema complex, and water sports facilities

Transportation Access: Connected via Dubai Tram and multiple parking facilities Year-Round Events: Hosts markets, festivals, and cultural events throughout the year

Technology Integration and Modern Dining Experience

The JBR location showcases Mukbang Shows' commitment to innovation:



WhatsApp Business integration for instant reservations

QR code ordering system for contactless service

Smokeless grill technology for comfortable indoor dining

Mobile app loyalty program with exclusive rewards Social media integration for the authentic "Mukbang" broadcast experience

Exclusive Private Karaoke Rooms with Spectacular Views

Setting a new standard for Korean dining entertainment in Dubai, the JBR location features exclusive private karaoke rooms overlooking the stunning JBR Beach and the iconic Ain Dubai observation wheel. These soundproofed rooms offer:



Panoramic views of JBR Beach and the Arabian Gulf

Direct sightlines to Ain Dubai, the world's largest observation wheel

State-of-the-art Korean karaoke systems with thousands of songs

Private dining service for groups celebrating special occasions

Perfect fusion of Korean dining and entertainment culture Ideal for corporate events, birthdays, and family gatherings

"Our private karaoke rooms with beach and Ain Dubai views are unique in Dubai's Korean restaurant scene," notes Doug. "Guests can enjoy premium Korean BBQ while singing their favorite K-pop songs or classics, all while taking in some of Dubai's most iconic views. It's the complete Korean cultural experience."

The Cultural Phenomenon: Understanding "Mukbang"

The restaurant's name derives from the Korean phenomenon of "mukbang" () - eating broadcasts where hosts consume large quantities of food while interacting with audiences. This social eating culture has exploded globally, with mukbang videos garnering billions of views on YouTube and social media.

"We're not just serving food; we're creating an experience that brings people together," explains Doug. "Our interactive grilling, generous portions, and communal dining style capture the spirit of mukbang - making every meal a celebration worth sharing."

Community Impact and Employment

The JBR opening has created 45 new jobs, bringing the company's total workforce to over 200 employees across five locations. The restaurant maintains a strong commitment to employee development, with comprehensive training programs ensuring authentic Korean service standards while providing career advancement opportunities.

Media Recognition and Awards

Mukbang Show s' rapid expansion and culinary excellence have attracted significant media attention:



Featured in Arab News, Gulf News, and Khaleej Times

Covered by Time Out Dubai and Time Out Abu Dhabi

Highlighted by Caterer Middle East as a rising star

Celebrated by food platforms including Curly Tales International coverage from GMA Network and Filipino Times

Commitment to Halal Excellence

Every item on Mukbang Shows' extensive menu is certified 100% halal, making authentic Korean cuisine accessible to the UAE's Muslim community without any compromise on traditional flavors. This commitment has been instrumental in the brand's widespread acceptance and rapid growth.

"We've proven that authentic Korean flavors can be delivered while respecting local values," notes Doug. "Our halal certification isn't just a business decision - it's our commitment to inclusive dining where everyone can enjoy the Korean BBQ experience."

Future Expansion Plans

The JBR opening marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion phase:



Three additional GCC locations planned for 2025

Introduction of cloud kitchens for delivery optimization

Launch of Mukbang Shows retail products in supermarkets Development of franchise opportunities across the Middle East

Visit Mukbang Shows JBR

Location: JBR The Walk, Plaza Level, Duba Hours: Daily 10:00 AM - 1:00 AM Private Karaoke Rooms: Available for reservation with beach and Ain Dubai views Reservations:



Phone: 04 886 4494 / 056 414 6602 / 054 524 5904

WhatsApp: +971 54 524 5904

Instagram: @mukbangshowae Website:

Other Locations:



Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi: 02 886 5150 / 050 158 9433

Electra Street, Abu Dhabi: 02 564 0446 / 054 523 1907

Deira, Dubai: 04 886 4494 / 056 414 6602 Love Mukbang DWTC, Dubai: 054 524 5904

About Mukbang Shows Korean BBQ & Seafood Restaurant

Founded in 2022 with a single location in Abu Dhabi, Mukbang Shows has revolutionized the halal Korean dining scene in the UAE. In just two years, the restaurant has expanded to five locations across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, serving over 500,000 customers with its unique combination of authentic Korean flavors, 100% halal ingredients, and interactive dining experiences. The brand's name, inspired by the global Korean social eating phenomenon, reflects its mission to make dining a shared, joyful celebration that brings communities together.

The restaurant's philosophy centers on three pillars: authenticity without compromise, accessibility through value pricing, and creating memorable experiences that extend beyond just a meal. With all-you-can-eat packages starting at AED 79, Mukbang Shows has democratized premium Korean dining, making it accessible to families, tourists, and food enthusiasts across the economic spectrum.

