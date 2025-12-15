Assam: 90,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 26 Crore Seized In Cachar Two Held

Rs 26 Crore Worth Yaba Tablets Seized

In a major haul, police recovered and seized 90,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 26 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, officials said.

Police also apprehended two persons and recovered the drugs from the secret chamber of a truck.

Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on intelligence inputs, Cachar police conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the Rongpur area under Silchar police station on Monday. "One truck bearing registration number AS-01FC-0018 was intercepted and led to the recovery of 90000 Yaba tablets from the secret chamber of the truck," Partha Protim Das said.

He further said that, in this regard, two persons were apprehended and they were identified as Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya. "Both apprehended persons belong to the Dholai police station area. The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring state and going towards Guwahati. Legal action has been initiated to find out the forward and backward linkages," Partha Protim Das said.

According to the police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 26 crore. They have registered the case.

Previous Seizure in Cachar

On 5 December, Assam Police recovered and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore from Cachar district, officials said. They also apprehended a person in connection with this case.

According to the Cachar district police, on the basis of reliable input, a raid was conducted at Berenga Pt3 area, Silchar on Friday by a police team of Cachar district police and apprehended one accused person, namely, Nazmul Hq Mazumdar (23). (ANI)

