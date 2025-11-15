Iran Confirms Seizure Of Tanker Carrying Petrochemical Cargo

MENAFN - AzerNews) Iran on Saturday confirmed its Revolutionary Guards seized a tanker carrying petrochemical cargo bound for Singapore in Gulf waters on Friday, Iranian media reported,reports, citing Arab News.

Following inspections, authorities said“the tanker was in violation for carrying unauthorized cargo.” They did not provide further details.

The ship, the Talara, had been traveling from Ajman, United Arab Emirates, onward to Singapore when Iranian forces intercepted it, a US defense official said, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

A US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone had been circling above the area where the Talara was for hours on Friday observing the seizure, flight-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed.

A private security firm, Ambrey, described the assault as involving three small boats approaching the Talara.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center separately acknowledged the incident, saying a possible “state activity” forced the Talara to turn into Iranian territorial waters. Cyprus-based Columbia Shipmanagement later said in a statement that it had“lost contact” with the tanker, which was carrying high sulfur gasoil.

The company has“notified the relevant authorities and is working closely with all relevant parties - including maritime security agencies and the vessel owner - to restore contact with the vessel,” the firm said.“The safety of the crew remains our foremost priority.”

The Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.

Those attacks began after US President Donald Trump in his first term in office unilaterally withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The last major seizure came when Iran took two Greek tankers in May 2022 and held them until November of that year.

Those attacks found themselves subsumed by the Iranian-backed Houthis assaults targeting ships during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which drastically reduced shipping in the crucial Red Sea corridor.

The years of tensions between Iran and the West, coupled with the situation in the Gaza Strip, exploded into a full-scale 12-day war in June.

Iran long has threatened to close off the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20 percent of all oil traded passes. The US Navy has long patrolled the Mideast through its Bahrain-based 5th Fleet to keep the waterways open.