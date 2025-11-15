Zelensky: Beginning Overhaul Of Key State-Owned Enterprises In Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Telegram.

“We are beginning the overhaul of key state-owned enterprises in the energy sector. Alongside a full audit of their financial activities, the management of these companies is to be renewed. Today, together with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev, we defined the course of action,” he wrote.

At Energoatom, all conditions must be in place within a week to form a new, professional supervisory board of the company, enabling a complete overhaul of the company's management. Ukrhydroenergo must urgently conduct a competition for a new CEO and finalize the formation of its supervisory board.

At Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), the supervisory board must also be completed, and an urgent competition for the CEO position must be held.

At Naftogaz of Ukraine, where the contracts of the current supervisory board expire in January next year, a competition for supervisory board positions must be announced and conducted so that the new board can begin work already in January 2026. Other major state-owned energy companies must also undergo renewal of state representatives on their supervisory boards.

“I have also instructed government officials to maintain constant and meaningful communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. Any scheme uncovered in these companies must receive a swift and just response. Full transparency and integrity in the energy sector remain an absolute priority,” Zelensky added.

Polish PM Tusk says newscandals could complicate solidarity with Ukraine

As reported, on November 10, the NABU announced a special operation exposing corruption in the energy sector. The investigation found that members of a criminal organization had built a large-scale scheme of influence over strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom.

In connection with this, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the powers of Energoatom's supervisory board. In addition, the competition for the CEO of GTSOU was suspended, since a potential winner of the selection appeared in NABU's recorded evidence.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine