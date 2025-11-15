Sub-Jr Jr Women Academy C'ship: Top Academies Start Their Campaigns On A Winning Note On Day 1

MENAFN - IANS) Karnal (Haryana), Nov 15 (IANS) Roundglass Punjab Club Academy, Pritam Siwach Academy (Sonepat), HAR Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, R K Roy Academy and Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) won their respective matches on the opening day of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-junior Women Academy Championship 2025 (Zone A & B) at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana, on Saturday.

The day began with a Pool A match in which Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy with a dominant scoreline of 11-0. Navdeep Kaur (6', 20', 30', 54') and Taniya Chandeliya (16', 19', 35', 37') scored four goals each. Randeep Kaur (22'), Harmanpreet Kaur (39'), and Khushi Yadav (52') also contributed with goals for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

The second match saw Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat) enjoy a commanding 13-0 win over Citizen Hockey XI in Pool A. Mauki (6', 33', 37', 50'), captain Diya (39', 41', 46'), Anshika (30', 44'), Parnita (7'), Geetika (24'), Nancy Saroha (58') and Chanchal (59') scored goals for the winning team.

In Pool B, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Tamil Nadu Academy 21-0. Antika (33', 34', 46', 47', 49', 57', 58'), Anjali ( 5', 7', 30', 48', 48', 51') and captain Radhika (17', 24', 27', 32') were in incredible scoring form for HAR Hockey Academy. Jyoti (7', 59'), Vishakha (13'), and Bharti (21') also featured on the scoresheet.

This was followed by another dominant Pool B victory as Ritu Rani Hockey Academy beat Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society 8-1. Aishmeen Kaur (31', 34', 53', 58'), Dilpreet Kaur (2', 38'), captain Prabhjot Kaur (17'), and Harshdeep Kaur (36') scored goals for Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Palak (19') scored the lone goal for Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

In Pool D, RK Roy Hockey Academy emerged victorious over Raja Karan Hockey Academy with a narrow scoreline of 2-1. Riya Gaud (23') and Princi Yadav (35') scored the goals for RK Roy Hockey Academy, while Yogita (25') registered a goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

In another Pool D clash, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) defeated Markandeshwar Hockey Academy 2-0. Captain Jashandeep Kaur (28', 38') scored a match-winning brace for her side.

Later in the day, Anantapur Sports Academy faced the Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata, and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy will clash against Jude Felix Hockey Academy in Pool C.