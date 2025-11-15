Supreme Court Urges Centre To Consider Ban On High-End Petrol, Diesel Vehicles To Speed Up EV Transition

MENAFN - KNN India)The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider banning high-end petrol and diesel vehicles as an initial step toward accelerating India's transition to electric mobility, observing that such a move would not burden the common public and could help steer a broader shift toward cleaner transport.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi made the suggestion while hearing a public interest litigation seeking effective implementation of national electric mobility policies.

Noting that several large electric vehicle (EV) models are now available in the market, the bench said the transition could begin with restrictions on luxury internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles used by a small segment of the population.

“Now even large and high-end electric cars are available in the market, which can be as convenient as the other gas guzzlers used by many VIPs and big companies...Think of imposing a ban on very high-end petrol or diesel vehicles first. It will not affect the common man because only a small part of the population can afford them,” the bench observed.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani told the court that the government was“alive to the issue,” adding that 13 ministries were involved in the EV transition and that a comprehensive report detailing policy notifications and progress would be submitted.

The bench directed the Centre to file the report within four weeks.

The petition, filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) through advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeks time-bound implementation of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and NITI Aayog's 2018 Zero Emission Vehicles framework.

Bhushan argued that weak implementation of existing policies had impeded emission reduction efforts, with inadequate charging infrastructure emerging as a major barrier.

He said earlier proposals included cost subsidies, tax incentives, mandatory electrification of government fleets and widespread development of charging stations.

The bench acknowledged the need for stronger infrastructure and incentives but added that market forces would also shape the pace of adoption.

It suggested that petrol pumps, bus stations and other public transport facilities could readily integrate charging points. At the same time, the judges noted that a nationwide shift to EVs was a major policy decision requiring consideration of affordability and access.

Pointing out that the NEMMP was announced more than a decade ago and reviewed in 2020, the bench said the policy may now require updating.

It suggested that a pilot programme to limit ICE vehicles could begin in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.“If more electric vehicles are introduced, charging stations will also come up,” the bench observed.

Venkataramani assured the court that the matter remained under active review and required coordinated efforts.

The petition, filed in 2019 by CPIL, Common Cause and the Sitaram Jindal Foundation, contends that ineffective implementation of EV policies violates citizens' fundamental rights to health and a clean environment, arguing that vehicular emissions are a major contributor to air pollution and climate change.

The plea seeks directions to mandate EVs for government fleets and public transport, expand charging infrastructure in public spaces and provide fiscal incentives-including a 'feebate' system-to make EV adoption more viable.

(KNN Bureau)