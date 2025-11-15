Health Minister Urges Stronger Field Oversight Over Governorate Healthcare Centers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Health Ibrahim Al Bdour stressed on Saturday the importance of improving healthcare services and strengthening field oversight of health centers during a meeting at the ministry headquarters attended by governorate health directorates.According to a ministry statement, Al Bdour, who met with the directors in the presence of Secretary-General for Administrative and Technical Affairs Ilham Khreisat, instructed them to intensify field visits to health centers and directly assess the quality of services provided to citizens. He underlined the importance of rotating medical staff to enhance performance and raise operational efficiency.Al Bdour also stressed the need to inspect the infrastructure of health centers and conduct regular maintenance to ensure uninterrupted service delivery. He directed the ministry's Services Department, in cooperation with provincial health directorates, to implement maintenance plans for health center buildings and address any technical or structural needs promptly.He further emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted availability of medicines at health centers, directing directors to request medical supplies from the ministry's warehouses based on actual needs and before stocks are depleted, in order to prevent any disruption in medication access for citizens.During the meeting, the minister heard the main challenges facing the health directorates, affirming the ministry's commitment to removing obstacles and providing the necessary support to bolster the sector's readiness, improve the quality of services offered to citizens, and supply the ministry with reports detailing directorate needs.