QNL's Murshidi Program Celebrates 422 Sessions, 94 Mentors Empowering Qatar's Youth

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) celebrated the achievements of its Murshidi mentorship program in an appreciation ceremony honoring the 94 mentors and partners whose dedication has empowered Qatar's youth.

The event highlighted the program's milestone of 422 consultation sessions, underscoring Murshidi's expanding role in advancing mentorship, volunteerism, and career development across the country.

Rooted in community participation, the program draws on professionals from diverse sectors across the country who volunteer their time and expertise to help young people navigate their academic and career paths, aligning with Qatar National Library's mission to support lifelong learning.

In his opening remarks, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari said: "The success and continued growth of the Murshidi program stem from our mentors' strong belief in the power of volunteerism and mentorship, and the transformative impact these values have on individuals and communities alike.

Through Murshidi, we see volunteerism at its best, where leading experts and professionals from across Qatar dedicate their time and experience to guide and empower the youth. Mentorship is an art that builds confidence, fuels ambition, passes on wisdom, plants seeds of hope, sharpens skills, and channels potential toward meaningful achievement."

The Murshidi program provides personalized, one-on-one mentorship to high school students, university undergraduates, and recent graduates, focusing on university applications, career planning, and professional development. Its inclusive approach ensures that students from all backgrounds, including those with diverse learning needs, receive personalized support to explore opportunities, overcome challenges, and realize their full potential.

"We are deeply grateful to our mentors, partners, and everyone involved in the Murshidi program for their unwavering commitment to its success," said Maram Al Mahmoud, Manager of Children's and Young Adults' Programs and Services. "Their efforts are unlocking the potential of our youth and inspiring a new generation of empowered Qatari leaders."

QNL will continue to expand the reach of the Murshidi program, connecting more students with mentors from diverse fields and advancing its mission to empower youth through mentorship.