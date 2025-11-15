From Fairies To Masked Men: Inside Himachal's Raulane Festival That Has Social Media Spellbound

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's traditions change almost as often as the terrain does, and the mountains take that idea to another level. Up in Kinnaur, tucked inside Himachal's harsh, cold ridges, the Raulane festival takes place with a kind of mystery you do not see in big, loud celebrations. It has no fireworks and no giant crowds. This one leans into old beliefs - spirits in the forests, fairies in the snowline and men who carry those stories forward for the entire village.

Across the Himalayan belt - Uttarakhand, Himachal, stretches of Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East - people have long believed that unseen beings walk with them. Isolation shaped their customs, and nature dictated their stories. Fairies, guardians, and wandering spirits aren't fantasy here; they're part of everyday memory.

Uttarakhand calls its fairies Aachhris. Local lore describes them as protectors who step into human form when they wish. One long-told story speaks of Khait Parvat - a mountain said to hold a gateway where Aachhris lead people into their world.

Kinnaur has its own version. Here, the fairies are known as Sauni. During winter, when the cold can be unforgiving, people believe the Saunis descend from celestial palaces to watch over the villages. They guide, they safeguard, and they bring a sense of reassurance that the community leans on.

Raulane marks the moment they are gently sent back. Not with goodbyes, but with rituals, dance, and gratitude.

The Raula, the Raulane, and the dance for blessings

The heart of the festival lies in the Raula and Raulane - two men chosen to embody the ceremonial bride and groom. They walk, sing, laugh loudly, and carry out rituals together. Both dress in traditional Kinnauri woollen clothing, thick enough to handle the cold. Masks hide their faces, while gloves cover their hands. The one cast as the bride wears elaborate headgear, bangles, and pendants. The groom covers his face with red fabric. Photos of the festival have been trending on social media.

The main stop is the Nagin Narayan temple. The men enter in full attire, offer prayers, and then move into a slow, deeply symbolic dance. Villagers say this dance acts as a channel between humans and the Sauni spirits. Everyone participates in some way - through chants, steps, or simply being present.

When the festival winds down, elders lead the final rituals. The couple receives blessings, and the community asks the Saunis for protection for the year ahead. As the belief goes, the fairies leave for their meadows once spring arrives. Raulane is the moment to thank them before they return next season.

