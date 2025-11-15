Meteorology Dept.: Northern Jordan Records Highest Rainfall In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 15 (Petra) -- The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was in northern Jordan with the Ajloun weather station recording 41.3 mm, followed by Irbid, 18 mm, the Meteorology Department said on Saturday.The Wadi Al-Rayan weather station recorded 13.1 mm, followed by Karak station in the south of the Kingdom, with 11.7 mm, said acting director of the department Abdul-Moneim Al-Qaraleh.He told Petra in an interview that latest radar images indicated heavy rainfall in the north, urging people to take precautions and stay away from low-lying and flood-prone areas.The department has warned of zero horizontal visibility in hilly areas and parts of the plains due to fog, flash floods in valleys and the Dead Sea region as well as reduced visibility due to dust in desert areas, and slippery roads in areas with rainfall.