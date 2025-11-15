Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meteorology Dept.: Northern Jordan Records Highest Rainfall In 24 Hours


2025-11-15 10:06:57
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov 15 (Petra) -- The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was in northern Jordan with the Ajloun weather station recording 41.3 mm, followed by Irbid, 18 mm, the Meteorology Department said on Saturday.
The Wadi Al-Rayan weather station recorded 13.1 mm, followed by Karak station in the south of the Kingdom, with 11.7 mm, said acting director of the department Abdul-Moneim Al-Qaraleh.
He told Petra in an interview that latest radar images indicated heavy rainfall in the north, urging people to take precautions and stay away from low-lying and flood-prone areas.
The department has warned of zero horizontal visibility in hilly areas and parts of the plains due to fog, flash floods in valleys and the Dead Sea region as well as reduced visibility due to dust in desert areas, and slippery roads in areas with rainfall.

MENAFN15112025000117011021ID1110348709



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search