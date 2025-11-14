Over 7,000 Refugees Return From Iran, Pakistan On Thursday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The High Commission for Addressing Refugee Affairs says that around 7,061 Afghan refugees have been expelled from Iran and Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, shared the commission's daily operational report on his X page, stating that 1,353 Afghan families-totaling 7,061 individuals-returned from Iran and Pakistan on Thursday.

According to Fitrat, the returnees entered the country through Islam Qala in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, and Torkham in Nangarhar provinces.

He added that assistance was provided to 1,436 families among the returnees, while 3,448 returnee families-totaling 27,223 individuals-were transported to their respective areas.

Fitrat also noted that 1,338 SIM cards for telecommunications networks were distributed to the refugees.

On Wednesday, 10,637 Afghan refugees were forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan.

