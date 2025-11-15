Regional Paper And Packaging Leaders At Paperworld Middle East Underline Localisation And Supply Chain Growth In MENA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Representatives from Capital Envelopes, Kaagaz Trading, P Square and MEPCO Gulf Commodities shared key market insights at Paperworld Middle East's Hub Forum

Dubai, UAE: Regional manufacturers and traders at Paperworld Middle East, have highlighted how the Middle East's expanding paper and packaging industry is driving localisation, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing the region's export competitiveness.

Held as part of the event's Hub Forum, the panel discussion titled“Made in MENA: Connecting Paper Manufacturers, Traders & Packaging Leaders for Regional Growth” brought together key industry figures including Parv Sondhi, Founder and Managing Partner of P Square; Fadi Baaklini, Chairman and Founder of MEPCO Gulf Commodities; Ali Haider, CEO of Capital Envelopes; and Hitendra Daherikar, Sales Team Lead at Kaagaz Trading.

The panellists discussed how MENA-based producers are scaling up production capacity and localising operations to meet rising domestic demand, while reducing dependency on international supply chains. The speakers agreed that domestic consumption is climbing steadily, creating opportunities for expanded production and increased export potential.

Ali Haider, whose Dubai-based company produces over 1.5 billion envelopes per year, said that being based in the region offers a significant competitive advantage.“It gives us a good positioning in regional markets. For us to be geographically located here, being physically close to our main customer base helps significantly with supply chain management.”

The discussion also explored how local producers are responding to growing sustainability expectations while maintaining cost efficiency.“Paper is sustainable, fully biodegradable and recyclable. At Capital Envelopes, we use only water-based inks and glues, and our machinery is energy-efficient. We also recycle water within our facilities,” said Haider.

Parv Sondhi of P Square highlighted the differing approaches to sustainable packaging options.“Corporate clients with clear sustainability goals are willing to pay for sustainable packaging, but broader adoption depends on more cost-effective solutions entering the market.”

Looking ahead, the panellists agreed that major infrastructure investments such as Etihad Rail will be pivotal to supporting regional manufacturing growth. Once fully operational, the national rail network will reduce logistics costs, enhance cross-border trade, and accelerate delivery times, offering key advantages for paper producers and traders across the UAE and wider GCC.

Speaking after the session, Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Portfolio Director – Consumer Goods, Messe Frankfurt Middle East GmbH said:“The insights shared during the panel discussion show how much the sector is evolving. It's clear that regional companies are focused on growth, collaboration and long-term resilience. Bringing the industry together at Paperworld Middle East provides an important platform for these shared priorities to take shape and move forward.”

Paperworld Middle East and co-located event Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East conclude today, having showcased over 650 exhibitors from 38 countries at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

