Switzerland, US reach deal to lower tariffs
(MENAFN) Switzerland and the United States announced on Friday that they have reached an agreement to lower US tariffs from 39% to 15%, following what Swiss officials described as “constructive” talks with Washington.
“Switzerland and the U.S. have successfully found a solution: U.S. tariffs will be reduced to 15%. Thanks to President (Donald) Trump for the constructive engagement,” the Swiss government said in a post on the US social media platform X. Officials added that discussions with the office of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had also been “productive.”
Greer described the deal as removing longstanding trade barriers that previously limited US exporters and securing billions in new investment in the United States. “This deal builds upon the success of America first Trade Policy by correcting chronic trade imbalances, opening new markets for U.S. goods, and welcoming massive Swiss investment to help reduce our deficit in pharmaceuticals and other key sectors,” he said. He also thanked his counterparts from Switzerland and Liechtenstein for their cooperation in achieving reciprocal trade arrangements.
Under the new framework, Swiss and Liechtenstein companies have pledged around $200 billion in investments in the US, including $67 billion in 2026 alone. The White House noted that Switzerland has committed to balancing bilateral trade with the US and that Swiss firms will provide training for American workers through apprenticeships and related programs.
Speaking in Bern, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said the agreement “puts us on an equal footing with the European Union” and called it “an important step for our exporting companies and for the stability of our trade relations.”
Parmelin also highlighted that key sectors benefiting from existing exemptions—including pharmaceuticals, certain chemicals, gold, and semiconductors—will continue to enjoy preferential treatment under the new arrangement.
