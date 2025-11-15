403
Japan summons China’s ambassador following controversial comments
(MENAFN) Japan summoned China’s ambassador on Friday after the Chinese consul general in Osaka, Xue Jian, made remarks deemed unacceptable by Tokyo regarding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent statements on Taiwan, according to official accounts.
A statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry said that Takehiro Funakoshi, the country’s vice foreign minister, called in Ambassador Wu Jianghao to deliver a “strong protest regarding the highly inappropriate remarks recently made by Xue.”
Xue had posted on the US platform X last weekend that he would "cut a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation," following Takaichi’s warning that any Chinese military action toward Taiwan — including a naval blockade — could constitute a "survival-threatening situation," allowing Japan to invoke its collective self-defense rights. The post was removed afterward.
The ministry noted that Funakoshi “once again strongly demanded that the Chinese side take appropriate actions.” It added that “Ambassador Wu made statements based on the Chinese position, and Vice Minister Funakoshi countered these statements based on the Japanese government's consistent and long-standing position.”
Takayuki Kobayashi, the policy chief of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, also said that Japan should "respond firmly" to Xue’s comments. He added that Japan “will continue dialogue and make efforts to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations,” after reports indicated China advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan. Kobayashi emphasized that ties between the two neighbors remain "extremely important" and that Japan’s overall approach to China has not shifted.
Takaichi’s earlier remarks prompted a reaction from Chinese authorities as well, including their decision to summon Japan’s ambassador to lodge “serious démarches.”
According to reports, Wu also called in Funakoshi on Friday to issue strong objections to Takaichi’s comments. Wu said Takaichi "made blatantly provocative remarks regarding China's Taiwan region, and refused to acknowledge her mistake and retract her remarks, which crossed China's red line and is a complete misjudgment of the situation." He added that "China will by no means tolerate such remarks, and has lodged serious representations and strong protests over it."
