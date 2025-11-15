Kiyosaki Warns Cash Crunch Triggers Market Crash, Remains Bullish On Bitcoin & Gold

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The cryptocurrency markets continue to experience significant volatility amid broader economic uncertainties and evolving investor sentiment. Despite recent downturns, notable figures like Robert Kiyosaki are maintaining a bullish outlook on assets like Bitcoin and gold, emphasizing their potential as hedges against collapsing fiat currencies. As sentiment shifts and technical indicators fluctuate, analysts urge caution while highlighting opportunities for long-term investors amid the chaos.



Robert Kiyosaki publicly affirms he's not selling Bitcoin or gold, expecting a coming surge in their value.

He attributes recent market crashes to a global cash shortage, expecting a wave of money printing dubbed“The Big Print.”

Kiyosaki plans to buy more Bitcoin after the market recovers, citing its fixed supply cap of 21 million.

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index has plunged to an extreme fear level, historically a potential buying signal. Analysts from Santiment warn that social media confidence in a market bottom may be premature, suggesting further declines could occur.

Renowned investor and author Robert Kiyosaki has reaffirmed his conviction in cryptocurrencies and precious metals despite the recent sharp downturns. On X, he remarked that“the everything bubbles are bursting,” pinpointing a global cash shortage as the primary catalyst for market declines. Kiyosaki predicts that central banks will soon unleash extensive money printing to handle burgeoning debt levels, a scenario he describes as“The Big Print,” a term popularized by Lawrence Lepard. He believes this will ultimately increase the value of assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, as fiat currencies lose their trust.

Kiyosaki also suggested that those needing cash may consider liquidating some assets, emphasizing that most panic selling stems from liquidity needs rather than long-term conviction. Despite the turbulence, he remains optimistic about Bitcoin, promising to purchase more once the market stabilizes, citing Bitcoin's limited supply of 21 million coins as a key advantage in turbulent times. Additionally, he advocates forming“Cashflow Clubs,” built around his educational board game, to help individuals learn about investing and avoid costly mistakes.

Mister Crypto observing that Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index has fallen to 16. Source: Mister Crypto

Meanwhile, crypto influencer Mister Crypto highlighted the alarming drop in the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index to just 16, indicating“Extreme Fear” in the markets-often seen as a potential opportunity for savvy buyers. As sentiment worsens, many analysts see this as a critical phase where long-term investors could find attractive entry points.

However, not everyone is convinced the bottom has been reached. Santiment, a crypto analytics firm, cautions traders about overconfidence, warning that claims of an imminent market bottom are premature. The firm noted that Bitcoin briefly dipped below $95,000 on Friday and that widespread optimism on social media often precedes further declines. Historically, market bottoms tend to form when the majority of traders expect lower prices, not when they believe a rebound is imminent.

As the crypto markets navigate this volatile period, cautious optimism backed by fundamental principles remains key. Investors are advised to stay informed, watch technical signals, and consider long-term strategies amid the uncertainty.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.