Nordic And Baltic States Formalize Technical Agreement On CV90 Mkiv

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A technical agreement was formalized in Helsinki among six nations involved in the CV90 MkIV "Nordic" infantry fighting vehicle procurement initiative, Trend reports via the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense.

The document marks another key milestone in the joint multinational acquisition effort involving Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and the Netherlands

The agreement, signed by Lithuania's Defence Resources Agency, sets out the principles of cooperation, detailed technical requirements, and a coordinated action plan leading up to the main contract, which is expected to be finalized in early 2026.

“We continue to work intensively to ensure rapid progress and to achieve as uniform a configuration of the infantry fighting vehicles as possible for all partners. This is an excellent example of how close regional cooperation leads to strong and swift results. Deliveries of the CV90 vehicles to Lithuania and the other participating countries are planned to begin in 2028,” said Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas.

The CV90 MkIV "Nordic" program is distinguished by its remarkable scale and rapid pace. From national acquisition decisions made at the close of 2024 to the anticipated signing of the main contract, the entire process will span just over a year, an unusually brief timeline for a multinational defense procurement initiative. The technical agreement underscores the program's swift and coordinated progression. Lithuania and its partners are focused on ensuring the timely delivery of the vehicles to their forces, to provide all participating nations with a unified, interoperable platform customized to their respective requirements. The CV90 MkIV represents the latest iteration of the infantry fighting vehicle manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds. It boasts enhanced protection, advanced control and weaponry systems, and is designed to seamlessly integrate a range of national technologies. For Lithuania and the other participating countries, the project offers not only the modernization of land forces but also strengthened interoperability and opportunities for industrial cooperation, contributing to the enhancement of defense capabilities across Northern Europe. The CV90 platform is already in use by numerous NATO and European nations, and its reliability has been proven in real operational conditions.