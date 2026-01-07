Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Municipality Ministry's Undersecretary Meets Ethiopian Minister For Livestock And Fisheries

2026-01-07 12:23:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality Ali bin Mohammed al-Ali met Tuesday with the visiting State Minister for the Livestock and Fisheries Resources Development Sector at the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Fikru Regassa. Discussions during the meeting focused on ways to reinforce bilateral co-operation in areas of shared interest, in addition to advancing avenues of co-operation in the field of livestock and fisheries development sector.

