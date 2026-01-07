Pigeons Continued To Excel Over The Peregrine Falcons For The Second Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The peregrine falcons failed for the second consecutive day to catch the racing pigeons in the Hadd Al-Tahaddi Championship, held as part of the 17th edition of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2026). The festival is held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani and is supported by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund“Daam.” It is taking place at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine Area, and will continue until January 24.

The competition between the peregrine falcons and the racing pigeons resulted in the pigeons prevailing in Group Five, as none of the falcons were able to catch the pigeons, which returned safely to their nests in Umm Ebairiya for the second day in a

Shawi al-Kaabi, chairman of Hadd Al-Tahaddi Committee, said that the falconers of Group Five were indeed unable to make a catch, and the advantage went to Abdullah Fakhro's pigeons for the second consecutive day, leaving the number of winners and qualifiers for the final round at eight falconers.

Al-Kaabi explained that it is difficult to say that the peregrine falcons are weak or poorly trained. During the competition, the falcons chased and attempted to trap the pigeons, but the pigeons remained faster thanks to their light weight and intense training. Racing pigeons are among the fastest birds, making the competition fierce, but luck did not favour the falcons.

He added that the Hadd Al-Tahaddi Championship will continue on Wednesday during the evening session with Group Six, calling on participants to arrive early so the committee can begin its work in an organised manner to ensure better coordination of the

Meanwhile, Abdullah Fakhro, owner of the racing pigeons, said that the pigeons' superiority for the second consecutive day in the Hadd Al-Tahaddi Championship within the Marmi Festival confirms that organised work and continuous training make the difference in such difficult competitions. He explained that the pigeons demonstrated a high ability to manoeuvre and accurately read the flight path of the peregrine falcons over the Sealine, enabling them to escape and return safely to their nests despite the falcons' powerful flight and rapid dives.

Fakhro added that the secret behind this success lies in his constant focus on diversifying and renewing his racing pigeons by introducing new types and young birds no older than one or two years, ages characterised by high vitality and better responsiveness to training and endurance. However, he stressed that he does not know in advance which competitor will be assigned a particular pigeon, which gives the competition greater credibility and makes the challenge fairer and more

The morning competitions of the Al-Tal'a Championship were held, featuring falconers from Groups 21 to 25. Abdulhadi Jaber al-Buraidi from Group 21 and Hamdan Mohamed al-Nuaimi from Group 22 qualified for the next round, while the remaining groups failed to advance.

Rashdan bin Obaid al-Rashdan, vice chairman of the Al-Tal'a Committee, said that Tuesday's Al-Tal'a competitions took place under suitable and favourable hunting conditions. All participants were given ample opportunity and sufficient time for their falcons to ascend, but the falcons' performance was poor that day, particularly in Groups 23, 24, and

He noted that two falcons were disqualified because each repeatedly stopped mid-air and deviated from their intended path, indicating they could not see the houbara bustard. He added that the Al-Tal'a Championship will continue on Wednesday for Groups 26 to 30, with the qualifiers concluding on Thursday through the postponed group competitions (12, 13, 14, 15, 19, and 20). After that, a draw will be conducted among those qualified for the semifinal round.

Besides, the registration for the International Da'w Championship began Tuesday and will continue until January 15. The International Da'w Championship, scheduled to take place on January 20, includes four categories. Registration for the International Shooting Championship concludes today (January 7). The championship includes three categories: Juniors (ages 14–18), to be held on January 9; Amateurs on January 10; and Professionals, whose competitions will take place on January 17.

