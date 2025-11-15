Jaaved Jaaferi Calls His 'Mayasabha' Character The Toughest Of His Four-Decade Journey

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi has called his role in the upcoming film“Mayasabha” the most demanding of his four-decade career.

The actor revealed that the role came with immense physical and emotional challenges. Describing it as the best script he has ever read, Jaaved shared that the project pushed him further than any role he has taken on in the last 40 years. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Total Dhamaal actor shared his first look poster from the movie and wrote,“This is the best script I have read and the most powerful, physically and emotionally challenging, role I have played in my 40 year career. It was an absolute adventure and pleasure working with @rahianilbarve. Really looking forward to this and I'm sure movie lovers will relish it.”

The poster features Jaaved Jaaferi with long, silver-streaked hair and a golden mask. On November 14, the makers released the motion poster for“Mayasabha” with the caption,“A decade ago, we unleashed a madness-an experiment too strange, unspeakable even for those who dare to fathom the abyss. The curse is finally broken. The mysterious world of Parmeshwar Khanna will finally see the light. Enjoy your gold hunt.”

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve,“Mayasabha” stars Jaaved Jaafferi in the lead role. Rahi reportedly began working on the film in 2018 after Tumbbad, completed it by 2020, but it has remained unreleased since then.

Meanwhile, Jaaved was recently seen in the romantic comedy,“De De Pyaar De 2” which also starred his son Meezaan Jafri, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film hit theatres on 14th November.

Meezaan opened up about his special experience of sharing the dance floor with his father, Javed in the song“3 Shaukk.” Calling it a“full-circle moment,” the young actor expressed how surreal it felt to perform alongside his father. Meezaan told IANS,“There was something entirely different about sharing the dance floor with Dad. We've always danced together, but doing it together in front of the camera, for the film, was a full circle moment for me. And it's something that I'd never say no to!”