Chhattisgarh: Paddy Procurement For 2025-26 Kharif Season Begins

Raipur, Nov 15 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government kicked off paddy procurement for the 2025-26 Kharif marketing season on Saturday, aiming to acquire 160 lakh metric tonnes from farmers across the state at the minimum support price (MSP).

The process will run from November 15 to January 31, 2026, with farmers allowed to sell their produce at designated centres from Monday to Friday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that all preparations for paddy procurement have been completed on time and that necessary infrastructure has been fully ensured at all procurement centres across the state.

He added that clear instructions have been given to all districts to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties.

Quality checks will be conducted by procurement agency surveyors at warehouse levels before stacking, ensuring compliance with standards.

To safeguard stocks, centres are equipped with drainage systems, tarpaulins, and CCTV cameras.

The government has intensified border vigilance with checkpoints to curb illegal transportation, promising strict action against violators.

In Durg, 102 procurement centres have been established, but operations begin at only 34 on Saturday.

Officials target procuring 6,600 quintals on the opening day, with 116 farmers securing tokens.

This marks a sharp decline from last year's inaugural day, when 1,233 farmers sold 60,000 quintals.

Of the district's 112,000 registered farmers, 111,000 are enrolled on the Agristat portal, a government source said.

Chief Minister Sai emphasised the initiative's role in supporting farmers, stating, "This procurement drive ensures fair remuneration and food security."

The MSP for common paddy remains at Rs 2,300 per quintal, with grade-A at Rs 2,320.

Statewide, over 2,500 centres are operational, backed by cooperative societies and the Food Corporation of India.

Farmers must register via the Agristat app and obtain tokens for hassle-free sales.

Payments are mandated within 72 hours through direct bank transfers.

Analysts note that timely procurement is crucial amid fluctuating market prices and post-harvest losses.

Environmental groups welcome anti-smuggling measures to prevent interstate leakages. As the season progresses, the government aims to exceed last year's 15.2 million metric tonnes, bolstering Chhattisgarh's position as a key rice contributor to the national buffer stock.