Rocket-Lift Rides, 360° Lounges: Inside Ciel Dubai Marina, World's Tallest Hotel

Standing on the edge of Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, Ciel Dubai Marina rises like a glass needle with 82 floors of curved, sky-facing architecture. The newest addition to the Dubai Marina skyline now holds the title of the tallest hotel in the world.

One day before it officially opens, Khaleej Times got an early look inside. What we saw is a resort in the sky - a place built almost entirely around light, views, and height.

From the outside, the tower looks like a tall, oval-shaped column of blue glass. Step inside, and the atmosphere shifts instantly. Bright hallways, large windows, soft colours, light wood, and subtle interior design details make the building feel alive.

Lift at rocket speed

The real experience starts the moment you walk into the lift. With a gentle hum, it shoots upward like a rocket, ascending nearly two floors every second. In just over half a minute, you are standing 60, 70, or even 80 floors above Dubai.

Step out, and the views are breathtaking. From the corridors, you can take in the full curve of Palm Jumeirah, spread out like a map. You can also see the Burj Al Arab, glowing white against the blue ocean.

From a distance, you can see Burj Khalifa, as well as the sprawling skylines of Downtown, Marina, JLT, JVC, and Dubai Harbour.

It's rare to see Dubai from so many perspectives at once. From here, the city feels alive - you can watch boats cut through the marina, planes glide toward the coast, cars inch along the roads, towers rise endlessly, and even spot skydivers waving below.

Rooms built around the view

Unlike most hotels, where a window provides a view, Ciel Dubai Marina frames the city like a live movie. The all-glass facade ensures every room is flooded with light.

Minimalist furniture, soft beige, white, and grey tones, and gently curved light fixtures echo the tower's shape. Here, waking up doesn't just reveal Dubai - it shows the city in motion.

Two pools in the sky

There are two infinity pools, each facing a different Dubai landscape. One looks straight into the Marina towers, which look like a wall of skyscrapers. The other faces Blue Water Island and Ain Dubai, a wide-open stretch of water and sky. Views from both the pools are high enough to make you forget the city is beneath you.

Party in the clouds

The uppermost floors are home to Tattu, which isn't just a restaurant or a lounge, but an experience within itself.

On Level 74, the restaurant opens into a dining room with Asian-inspired interiors. Two floors above, at Level 76, the Tattu Sky Pool is situated at 310 metres high, making it one of the tallest pool decks anywhere. The experience is at its peak on Level 81, where the Sky Lounge stands at the highest point of the hotel, in a 360-degree glass, and offers views that stretch across all of Dubai.

It feels less like a lounge and more like a viewing deck with music, dim light, and cocktails. You could spend hours watching the city change colours as the day moves into night.

Life inside the tower

The hotel has eight dining spots. Risen Cafe smells of fresh pastries the moment you enter. East14 serves steaming bowls of ramen and dim sum. West13 brings in Mediterranean plates and handmade pasta. Everything is spread across different levels, so every time you move through the hotel, you see the city from another angle.

For fitness lovers, the gym runs 24 hours with skyline views. The spa is on Level 61, suspended above the city.

Resort in the sky

Guests don't need to step outside to enjoy Dubai. One can sit in the room, or at the pool, or in a restaurant, and see almost the entire city at once.

Ciel Dubai Marina opens on Saturday, November 15, promising visitors an unforgettable experience between the sea and the sky.