India Russia Call For Global Unity Against Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

New Delhi- India and Russia on Friday called for an“uncompromising” global fight against terrorism without“hidden agendas and double standards” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the menace is a direct attack on the values of humanity.

At their summit talks, Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and Moscow's Crocus City Hall and strongly pitched for a“zero tolerance” policy on terrorism.

The two leaders voiced their strong commitment to prevent and counter terrorism in all its forms including cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing.

“India and Russia have long cooperated shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Be it the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly attack on Crocus City Hall - the root of all these incidents is the same,” he said.

“India firmly believes that terrorism is a direct attack on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength,” he said.