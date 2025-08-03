Iran is reportedly preparing fresh defense council amid continuous reforms

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) Iran is preparing to establish a new "defense council" as part of ongoing reforms within its top security framework, according to media reports.

The upcoming council, whose formation is expected to be finalized soon, will reportedly be responsible for overseeing and executing strategic operations related to the country’s defense direction. These developments are said to align with broader structural changes taking place within Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

As part of the anticipated reorganization, Ali Larijani—a senior advisor to the country’s Supreme Leader and a former speaker of parliament—is likely to take over leadership of the SNSC in the near future. Meanwhile, the current SNSC Secretary, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, may be assigned to oversee key national-level strategic cases requiring high-level coordination and management.

A recent post by a media outlet affiliated with the SNSC suggested that preparations and internal reforms have paved the way for imminent leadership and institutional shifts within Iran’s senior security apparatus.

