Trump Says He Reached Decision on Venezuela Action
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed Friday he has reached a decision regarding potential action on Venezuela, yet refused to divulge specifics while speaking to reporters traveling on Air Force One.
"I can't tell you what it would be, but I sort of did," Trump responded when asked if he had decided on next steps. "We've made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping drugs from pouring in."
Trump claimed American anti-narcotics operations were yielding positive outcomes, though he highlighted ongoing obstacles with regional partners.
"We have a Mexico problem. We have a Colombia problem," he said. "We're doing very well. Drugs coming into our country are greatly slowed, as you can imagine."
Over the past two months, US military forces have executed lethal strikes against no fewer than 21 vessels allegedly transporting narcotics from South America to American shores, without presenting evidence confirming their involvement in smuggling operations, causing an estimated 80 fatalities.
In direct response to the military strikes, Venezuela has deployed conventional armed forces and civilian militia units throughout its territory.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared Thursday that Washington would launch a new initiative, "Operation Southern Spear," aimed at eliminating "narco-terrorists from our hemisphere."
"President (Donald) Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering," Hegseth wrote on the US social media company X.
Media outlets reported Thursday that Trump received briefings on military operation proposals for Venezuela, including ground assault options, from his top military commanders during a White House strategy session.
Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine and senior officials "briefed the president on military options for the coming days," said the report.
