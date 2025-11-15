403
UN Security Council Extends UNISFA Mandate for Another Year
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council extended on Friday the mandate of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) for an additional year.
The resolution, proposed by the United States, garnered 12 votes in favor, while Russia, China, and Pakistan abstained.
US Deputy UN envoy Dorothy Shea welcomed the extension, stating, "While this mandate differs from past mandate renewals, it aligns with the important and necessary goal of making sure missions are guided by clear benchmarks that track progress and ensure host countries are invested in the mission's success," she said.
The resolution, authored by the US, emphasized that the Council should "consider further renewal of the mission based on demonstrable progress by Sudan and South Sudan." It set out three benchmarks, which the majority of Council members opposed, yet they still supported the resolution due to the essential role of UNISFA.
The benchmarks include the removal of all unauthorized armed groups from Abyei, the resumption of Joint Political and Security Mechanism (JPSM) meetings between Sudan and South Sudan, and the creation of the Abyei Joint Security Police.
"These benchmarks will help describe the mission's impact and provide a critical tool to hold host governments accountable for measurable progress," the US envoy asserted.
