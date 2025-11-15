403
Tajikistan seeks stronger ties with Russia through parliament
(MENAFN) Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Friday emphasized that strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Russia is a central pillar of their strategic partnership. Rahmon made the remarks during a meeting with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko in Dushanbe.
A statement from the Tajik presidency said Rahmon views interparliamentary dialogue as crucial for advancing bilateral ties in economic, investment, energy, and social sectors. He highlighted that parliamentary diplomacy supports political dialogue while also enhancing trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.
Rahmon called for intensified collaboration between parliamentary committees on areas such as medicine, the environment, and digitalization, alongside sharing experiences on lawmaking, business support, and social policy.
The talks also covered Tajikistan’s current chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent state visit to Tajikistan and the CIS and Central Asia–Russia summits, affirming both countries’ commitment to constructive cooperation at regional and international levels.
