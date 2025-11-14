US Limo And Taxi Expands 24/7 Taxi Service & Airport Transfer In Ithaca, NY, Offering Long Distance Rides To Major Airports

MENAFN - GetNews)US Limo and Taxi today announced the official expansion of itsat, delivering reliable, professional, and accessible transportation for residents, students, tourists, and business travelers. In addition to round‐the‐clock local service, the company now offers, ensuring seamless connectivity across New York and beyond.

Meeting the Needs of Ithaca's Growing Travel Community

Ithaca is a vibrant hub of education, innovation, and tourism, home to Cornell University, Ithaca College, and the scenic Finger Lakes region. With increasing demand for dependable airport transfers, US Limo and Taxi's expanded service guarantees that travelers can access safe, punctual rides at any hour.

“Our mission is to simplify travel for everyone in Ithaca,” said a spokesperson for US Limo and Taxi.“Whether you're catching a red‐eye flight at ITH, heading to JFK for an international trip, or connecting through Newark, our drivers are available 24/7 to provide professional, stress‐free service.”

Key Features of the Service



24/7 Availability: Taxi service and airport transfers available day and night.

Professional Drivers: Courteous chauffeurs trained in safety and customer care.

Fleet Options: Vehicles suitable for individuals, families, and groups.

Transparent Pricing: Upfront quotes with no hidden fees.

Booking by Phone or Email: Customers can reserve rides by calling 607‐225‐2500 or emailing .... Long‐Distance Transfers: Direct rides to JFK, LGA, ROC, BUF, and EWR Newark airports.

Serving Students, Families, and Business Travelers

The service is tailored to meet the diverse needs of Ithaca's community:



Students: Cornell and Ithaca College students benefit from reliable transfers during semester breaks and holidays.

Families: Spacious vehicles accommodate luggage, strollers, and group travel.

Business Travelers: Punctual, discreet service for professionals on tight schedules. Tourists: Convenient transfers to hotels, wineries, and attractions across the Finger Lakes.

Long‐Distance Airport Transfers

US Limo and Taxi's new long‐distance service connects Ithaca directly to major airports across New York State and neighboring regions:



John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): Direct rides for international travelers.

LaGuardia Airport (LGA): Convenient transfers for domestic flights.

Rochester International Airport (ROC): Reliable service for regional connections.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF): Comfortable rides for Western New York travelers. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): Seamless transfers for both domestic and international flights.

This expansion ensures that Ithaca residents and visitors no longer need to worry about complicated connections or unreliable transportation when traveling to major hubs.

Commitment to Safety and Comfort

Safety and comfort remain at the forefront of US Limo and Taxi's operations. All vehicles undergo regular maintenance and inspections, while drivers are trained in defensive driving and customer service. Clean, comfortable rides are guaranteed, ensuring peace of mind for every passenger.

“Our passengers trust us with their journeys, and we take that responsibility seriously,” added the spokesperson.“From Ithaca to JFK or Newark, we guarantee a safe, reliable, and pleasant experience.”

Enhancing Ithaca's Connectivity

By offering both local and long‐distance airport transfers, US Limo and Taxi strengthens Ithaca's connectivity to regional, national, and international destinations. The service complements Ithaca Tompkins International Airport's growing role as a gateway to the Finger Lakes, while also providing direct access to major airports across the Northeast.

Community Impact

Beyond convenience, the expansion supports Ithaca's local economy by creating jobs and fostering tourism. Reliable transportation encourages visitors to explore the area's natural beauty, cultural events, and educational institutions, contributing to the region's growth and reputation.

How to Book

Booking a ride is simple and convenient:

or emailto reserve your taxi or airport transfer.Provide your pickup and drop‐off details.Receive an upfront quote with transparent pricing.Confirm your booking and enjoy peace of mind knowing your driver will be ready.

About US Limo and Taxi

US Limo and Taxi is a trusted provider of professional transportation services across New York and beyond. With a focus on reliability, safety, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of services including airport transfers, corporate travel, weddings, special events, and local taxi rides. Its expansion into Ithaca reflects a broader mission: to empower communities with accessible, transparent, and dependable transportation solutions.