Media Mantra Consulting Strengthens Dubai Operations, Plans To Open New Office In Saudi Arabia

Media Mantra Consulting, the global public relations and integrated communications arm of the Media Mantra Group, has announced the strengthening of its Dubai presence with an expanded suite of services designed to support brands in gaining visibility and building reputation in the Middle East.

The move comes as part of the agency's larger regional growth strategy, which includes plans to open a new office in Saudi Arabia, underscoring its commitment to deeper engagement with businesses across the MENA region.

With a growing client base and proven expertise in the market, Media Mantra Consulting has become a trusted communications partner for brands looking to connect with diverse audiences in Dubai's competitive and fast-changing business environment. It has supported brands across technology, real estate, lifestyle, and finance to strengthen their voice in a competitive environment. The agency's strength lies in its full-service model, which integrates media relations, digital and social strategy, crisis management, and content marketing, enabling clients to drive visibility, credibility, and business growth.

Through its regional operations, Media Mantra Consulting has delivered campaigns that go beyond awareness-building to create real business outcomes, ranging from improving corporate reputation to enhancing stakeholder engagement. The firm's strategic use of insight-led storytelling and data-backed communication has positioned it as one of the fast-rising independent agencies in the MENA region.

Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Consulting, said,“Our continued growth in the Middle East reflects our long-term vision of building a communications network that connects regional depth with global experience. Over the years, we have built a strong foundation of trust and performance with clients in India and the UAE. As we plan to enter Saudi Arabia, our goal is to bring the same spirit of innovation, commitment, and regional understanding to help brands engage audiences more effectively. We aim to create value for clients by merging global best practices with local insights.”

Pooja Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Consulting, added,“Dubai has been a defining chapter in our international story. It has allowed us to collaborate with remarkable brands and deliver campaigns that have made a real difference to their business outcomes. As we expand our services, our focus remains on insight-driven communication, creative storytelling, and meaningful partnerships that reflect the evolving needs of clients across industries.”

With a reputation for insightful strategies and measurable outcomes, Media Mantra Consulting continues to be an independent force in the communication landscape of the MENA region. The agency's growth in the region marks an important milestone in its global journey. With continued investment in people, partnerships, and innovation, the agency remains committed to providing strategic communication solutions that meet the unique needs of every client while advancing its broader vision of regional and global expansion.