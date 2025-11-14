Edison State Community College Introduces Practical Nursing Certificate To Expand Health Care Career Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Edison State Community College"Edison State Community College has launched a Practical Nursing certificate program to meet growing demand for LPNs. The program blends classroom learning with clinical training to prepare students for immediate entry into health care. Alongside nursing programs, the college offers allied health degrees, accounting education, workforce training, and more, reinforcing its commitment to community health, career readiness, and lifelong learning.

Eaton, Ohio - November 14, 2025 - Edison State Community College has announced the launch of its new Practical Nursing certificate program, a program designed to prepare students for immediate entry into the health care workforce. This initiative aims to meet the increasing demand for skilled licensed practical nurses (LPNs) across Ohio and beyond, offering a structured academic route that blends classroom instruction with hands-on clinical training.

The newly introduced certificate underscores its commitment to supporting community health and workforce development. The program offers students the foundational knowledge and technical skills necessary to deliver competent, compassionate patient care in a variety of clinical settings.

“Becoming a licensed practical nurse opens doors to rewarding opportunities in health care. LPNs play a vital role in supporting patient care, working closely with registered nurses, and contributing to a strong, collaborative health care team, all while gaining hands-on experience and building toward an in-demand career,” said Leah Wells, Director of Associate Degree in Nursing and Practical Nursing Certificate.

Programs and Educational Services Offered by Edison State Community College

Edison State Community College provides a wide range of academic programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of students and industries. Their focus on practical education ensures that graduates are well-prepared to transition seamlessly into the workforce or continue their education.

Practical Nursing Program

The program for practical nursing equips students with the skills necessary to deliver safe and effective nursing care under the supervision of registered nurses and physicians. The curriculum includes pharmacology, medical-surgical nursing, and clinical practice to ensure comprehensive learning.

Allied Health and Nursing Degrees

Beyond practical nursing, it offers associate degrees and certificates in allied health, registered nursing, and medical assisting. Each program integrates classroom learning with clinical rotations, ensuring a balanced educational experience.

Accounting Program in Eaton

Edison State's accounting Program in Eaton offers students the opportunity to build strong foundational knowledge in financial principles, auditing, and managerial accounting. This program prepares graduates for diverse roles in business, finance, and public administration, emphasizing real-world application through hands-on coursework and practical training.

Continuing Education and Workforce Training

The college also offers continuing education programs and workforce partnerships designed to help health care professionals upskill or re-enter the field, promoting lifelong learning and career advancement.

About the Company

Established in 1973, Edison State Community College serves as a cornerstone of higher education in western Ohio. Led by experienced faculty and administrators, the institution is dedicated to academic excellence, workforce readiness, and community engagement. Through its diverse programs, it fosters innovation, accessibility, and student success across a wide range of disciplines.