Los Angeles Cardiac Electrophysiologist Brings Advanced Heart Rhythm Solutions To Beverly Hills Patients

"The image shows the exterior of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's main complex - two sleek, glass-covered towers with a bright blue sky above and palm trees lining the entrance. This professional view represents the practice of Dr. Eli Simsolo, MD, emphasizing trusted medical expertise in a world-class healthcare setting."

The landscape of specialized heart care in Beverly Hills continues to evolve as Dr. Eli Simsolo establishes his practice at the Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute. With extensive training from some of the nation's most prestigious medical institutions and a research background that contributed to significant advances in cardiovascular medicine, the practice offers comprehensive solutions for complex heart rhythm disorders affecting residents throughout the Los Angeles area.

Comprehensive Training Background Shapes Patient Care Philosophy

Dr. Eli Simsolo completed his medical education at Tel Aviv University before pursuing rigorous specialty training across multiple renowned institutions. His Internal Medicine Residency at Cleveland Clinic Foundation provided the foundation for collaboration with leaders in cardiovascular care, including mentorship under the late Dr. Bruce Wilkoff, former head of the Heart Rhythm Society. This heart specialist LA continued advanced training through a Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Tufts Medical Center, recognized as New England's premier heart failure program, before returning to Southern California for a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The comprehensive training journey reflects a commitment to mastering every aspect of heart rhythm disorders. Each program contributed unique perspectives and techniques that now benefit patients seeking specialized cardiac care in Beverly Hills. The combination of academic excellence and hands-on clinical experience creates a foundation for addressing even the most complex cardiovascular conditions.

Research Contributions Advance Cardiovascular Medicine

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Simsolo, a leading cardiac electrophysiologist, maintains an active research profile with publications in leading medical journals. During medical school, research on regenerative cardiac cell therapies in heart failure led to a $10 million U.S. Department of Defense grant fund, demonstrating the practical impact of academic inquiry on treatment development. Ongoing research continues to explore cardiac device management, heart rhythm disorders, and innovative approaches to cardiovascular care.

This heart doctor publishes regularly on topics ranging from cardiac implantable electronic devices to ablation techniques for various arrhythmias. The research focus extends to transcatheter valve procedures and the management of complex cases involving pre-existing cardiac systems. Publications appear in journals including Heart Rhythm, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and Circulation, contributing to the broader medical community's understanding of cardiovascular conditions.

Specialized Services Address Range of Heart Rhythm Disorders

The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute offers comprehensive treatments for patients experiencing irregular heartbeats and related cardiovascular conditions. As a leading electrophysiologist in LA, the practice provides advanced ablation procedures for atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, ventricular tachycardia, and premature ventricular contractions. Each procedure targets specific electrical pathways causing rhythm disturbances, restoring normal heart function through minimally invasive techniques.

Device implantation services provide patients with pacemakers, defibrillators, and specialized systems designed to regulate heart rhythm and prevent dangerous arrhythmias. The practice also offers Watchman device implementation for stroke prevention in patients with atrial fibrillation who cannot tolerate long-term blood thinner therapy. Heart failure therapy rounds out the service offerings, addressing the needs of patients with compromised cardiac function.

This heart specialist LA approaches each case individually, recognizing that cardiovascular conditions vary significantly between patients. Treatment plans reflect this personalized philosophy, incorporating the latest evidence-based approaches while considering each patient's unique health journey and goals.

Patient Education Forms Core of Treatment Approach

The practice operates on the principle that informed patients make better health decisions. Dr. Simsolo dedicates time during consultations to explain diagnoses, treatment options, and expected outcomes in accessible terms. This educational approach transforms the doctor-patient relationship into a partnership where both parties work toward shared health objectives.

Teaching experience from positions as Clinical Instructor at both the Cleveland Clinic School of Medicine and Tufts School of Medicine translates directly into patient interactions. Multiple teaching excellence awards, including the Advanced Fellow Excellence in Teaching Award from Cedars-Sinai's Smidt Heart Institute, recognize this commitment to clear communication and knowledge transfer. The same principles that earned recognition in academic settings now benefit patients seeking to understand their cardiovascular conditions.

This heart doctor believes that one size does not fit all in cardiac care. Each patient's circumstances, preferences, and health status influence treatment recommendations. The partnership model ensures patients participate actively in decisions affecting their cardiovascular health, leading to better compliance and improved outcomes.

Team Support Enhances Patient Experience

The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute team creates a welcoming environment where patients receive attentive care throughout their treatment journey. Parvin Shahlapour, PhD, serves as Office Manager, advocating for patient rights and ensuring access to necessary care. Mary-Elena, a registered nurse with over 20 years of experience, greets patients with warmth and provides gentle, professional assistance during visits. Alexis Malcor handles various clinic operations, ensuring smooth daily functioning.

This heart specialist LA, recognizes that quality care extends beyond medical procedures to encompass every patient interaction. The team's combined experience creates an atmosphere where patients feel valued and supported from their initial consultation through follow-up appointments. Staff members understand the anxiety often accompanying cardiac concerns and work to make each visit as comfortable as possible.

Accessible Location Serves Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles

Located at 8631 West 3rd Street in Los Angeles, the Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute provides convenient access for Beverly Hills residents and patients throughout the greater metropolitan area. Office hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm accommodate working professionals and others with scheduling constraints. The practice accepts referrals from primary care physicians and other specialists seeking expert consultation for patients with complex heart rhythm disorders.

Dr. Eli Simsolo maintains active licensure in California through 2027 and holds board certifications in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease. Professional memberships in the American College of Cardiology and Heart Rhythm Society demonstrate ongoing engagement with the cardiovascular medicine community and commitment to staying current with emerging treatments and technologies.